Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson appoints Amber Greene solid waste director
Mayor Hutcherson announced the appointment of Amber Greene as the Chester County Solid Waste Department & West TN Regional Recycling Hub Director at the end of July. Danny Benard, Chester County Solid Waste Director, is retiring after diligently serving Chester County for almost two decades and leading the Department for 18 years. During his tenure, he received over 6.5 million dollars in grant funding for the Hub, managed five County Convenience centers, and helped with the education and outreach programs and litter abatement projects.chestercountyindependent.com
