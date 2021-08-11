Cancel
Updated: OnePlus Announces Killer Half-Off Sale For OnePlus 9 Instead Of Foldable Phone

By Brandon Hill
Hot Hardware
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that Samsung plans to launch its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone later today. The devices have been making the rounds in leaked form for months and are highly anticipated by smartphone enthusiasts. However, OnePlus is apparently looking to make some waves of its own with a folding smartphone, as witnessed by emails and posts that went out yesterday.

#Smartphone#Galaxy#Lg#Oneplus Usa#Amoled#The Galaxy Z Fold 3#T Mobile
