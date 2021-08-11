JSU football: In Dawson, Gamecocks have accomplished punter, 'good guy,' interesting accent

Jack Dawson is preseason All-ASUN Conference. JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — One of the most popular guys on the Jacksonville State football team might be the punter, Jack Dawson.

He's a sophomore, who spent his first semester in college at Troy before transferring. He won the punting job in the second game this past spring and finished second in the Ohio Valley Conference with 40.7 yards a punt against league opponents.

"He's a fun guy to be around," JSU coach John Grass said. "Brings a lot of energy. All our guys love him to death."

Then Grass included the key part of Dawson's back story: he's from Australia, complete with the unmistakable accent, which draws in his teammates like … um, er … shrimp to a barbie?

"I don't know if they like him because they like to hear him talk, with the accent, or what, but he's a good guy," Grass said with a smile.

Dawson added, "Everybody's not used to the accent."

He's from Sylvania Waters, Australia, which is near Botany Bay. That's where British lieutenant James Cook landed in 1770, discovering the continent for England.

Dawson is part of a long line of Australian punters who have migrated to the United States to play American football after honing their kicking skills in Australian rules football. The list includes former JSU punter Hamish MacInnes, an all-conference performer who kicked for the Gamecocks' 2015 national runner-up squad.

There have been 17 Australian players who have appeared in at least one NFL game, almost all punters, going back to Colin Ridgeway, who played for the Dallas Cowboys in 1965.

"I think Jack's done a great job since he's been here," Grass said. "He's very coachable and learns. He places the ball where we want it. He's got a strong leg. He's another one of those Aussies."

Even as well as Dawson punts, Grass said it's nice to have someone with his upbeat personality as a part of the team.

"Everybody here is just awesome," Dawson said. "They've been so welcoming and warm to me, especially coming from the other side of the world. Everybody has had open arms and just taken me in, which has been so good."

He is often asked by his teammates and others on campus what it's like in Australia.

"Every day," Dawson said, laughing. "Every day. It doesn't matter if I've known them since I got here or if I've just met them."

So, what's it like in Australia?

"I've been here so long, I've kind of forgotten what home is like," Dawson said with a smile. "The big one that gets everybody is that we drive on the left side of the road. They go, 'Wait, how's that work?' Then I've got to explain to them that the steering wheel is on the right side of the car and all that kind of stuff."

He doesn't drive in the United States. Instead, he relies on teammate Marshall Clark, a JSU linebacker.

"I've got a driver's license, but I get Marshall to drive me around," Dawson said. "My little Uber. Marshall's been real good to me. He's my roommate and best mate."

Dawson nearly didn't get a chance to punt last season. Preston Knight punted for JSU in the fall before leaving the team before the spring season.

Cole Porch got the call to punt in the first spring game, but Dawson got the call for the last kick — a 36-yarder that he placed at the opponent's 16-yard line. Dawson won the job for the next game and kept the job the rest of the year.

Now, he's first-team preseason All-ASUN. Porch has since transferred to Birmingham-Southern.

"Got here about a month before the first game," Dawson said. "Went through camp. Didn't get to start the first game. Got one punt. Grabbed it with two hands, and I haven't looked back."

He certainly hasn't.

"I love it here," he said, crediting Grass and special teams coach Max Thurmond for "taking a leap on me."

"Yeah, I'm loving it here," he added. "It's been a whole lot of fun. Every day is more fun and fun."