New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/11 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Today will be hot and humid with an early morning batch of showers/rumbles (mainly across the northern half of the area, but including the city) and perhaps iso’d t’storms this afternoon. Highs will be around 90 degrees with feels like temps of 100+ degrees. That said, a heat advisory (95-105 degrees) will go into effect around noon for much of the area (including the city), as well as an excessive heat warning (105-110 degrees) for parts of NJ.