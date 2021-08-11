Queens man may have stabbed himself dead before explosion that blew out Jackson Heights apartment roof, say cop sources

Firefighters are seen on the rooftop of a building on 43rd Ave. after a major explosion destroyed the sixth floor of the structure. Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

An explosion that blew the roof off a Queens apartment building may have been part of the suicide of a man found stabbed dead in his top-story home, police sources said Wednesday.

Anesti Bulgareci, 26, suffered from depression and chronic head pain and had been out of work for two months before Tuesday morning’s explosion, sources said.

The blast destroyed his seventh-floor penthouse apartment on 41st Ave. near 73rd St. and rattled his Jackson Heights neighborhood . Its cause remains under investigation.

Bulgareci, who said before his death he wanted to return to Greece, was found in a bathtub with multiple puncture wounds that could have been self inflicted, a police source said. A knife was found near the tub.

While they await autopsy results, detectives are still investigating the possibility someone murdered Bulgareci and set off the explosion to cover up the crime.

The building’s residents described an awful rattling, and debris raining from the sky.

“It was terrible,” said Maria Duque, 25, who lives with her uncle, Vidal Reinaldo, in a sixth-floor apartment a floor below the victim’s unit. “We were both home and we were just chilling, and then we heard a big explosion and everything was just shaking.”

“We ran outside. We forgot our wallets and IDs,” Duque said.

Fifth-floor resident Brenda Meira, 60, said she “felt the vibration of the building, and I saw debris fell right past my window, my kitchen window. I was home by myself. I wasn’t scared at the time. I didn’t know what it was.”

A third-floor resident of the building, Susan Scilluffo, said Bulgareci lived with his brother, and was “a very kind person.”

“In my mind, I see the boy smiling, nice ... I feel like I lost a brother or cousin,” Scilluffo said.

She doubted Bulgareci was depressed enough to commit suicide.

“The kind to do something bad with himself — he was not the type,” Scilluffo said. She said Bulgareci said “Hello” as he went in and out of the building. “He was always along with the brother, going out to get food, to buy Cheetos. No strange people. He was a normal boy for his age.”

The building’s super and owner declined to comment on the blast Tuesday.

Firefighters evacuated the building’s 40 units and several adjacent buildings after the 10:25 a.m. blast left a column of bricks leaning ominously over the street below.

The entire block remained taped off by police Wednesday morning. The city Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order on the building and three others nearby and told residents they will not be able to return to their homes for at least two days.

More than 140 firefighters responded and quickly put out the fire sparked by the explosion. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries as sections of the penthouse collapsed.

“I was shocked it was only one person, and no one else got hurt besides the firefighters,” said Selman Haxhaj, 37, the super of a building down the street on 41st Ave.

“They had people out here yelling at people in their windows to ‘Get out of the building, there’s a fire on your roof,’” he recalled. “They put the fire out real quick. It wasn’t the fire that was the issue — it was the initial explosion.”

Haxhaj said he has a difficult time accepting that Bulgareci died in a suicide. “I still don’t believe it. No one goes to that much pain just to kill themselves,” he said.