Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Patriot Profile: Margaret O’Neal McDowell

By Katherine Muir Zweigart Limestone Chapter DAR
Posted by 
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 8 days ago

When most DAR members imagine their ancestral patriot fighting for freedom and the birth of a new nation, they most certainly conjure images of a male soldier with a musket wearing tattered clothes a la George Washington at Valley Forge, not a middle-aged female in a house in Quaker Meadows, North Carolina. However, my patriot, Margaret O’Neal McDowell, is one of the few women awarded this designation by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Under service description, it intriguingly states she suffered depredations by the enemy.

My grandfather’s sister’s application for DAR membership clearly shows the name Joseph McDowell crossed out and replaced with that of Margaret O’Neal McDowell. After reading about Joseph, he seems like a perfectly respectable patriot. Joseph, often referred to as “Quaker Meadows Joe” in order to distinguish him from his cousin, Joseph “Pleasant Gardens” McDowell, was the son of Joseph and Margaret O’Neal McDowell. Both he and his older brother, Charles, served in the same North Carolina Regiment. They took part in the campaign against the Cherokee in 1776 under General Griffith Rutherford. They also concocted a plan for the North Carolina Militia and the Overmountain Men to engage British Colonel Patrick Ferguson. The Battle of Kings Mountain took place on October 7, 1780. Charles had been called away to serve General Horatio Gates, so it was while under the direction of Joseph that the North Carolina Militia, and the Overmountain Men commanded by Colonel Isaac Shelby, halted the British bayonet charge down the mountain. All of Colonel Ferguson’s Loyalist forces were killed, wounded, or captured. Kings Mountain was one of the few American victories to this point in the Revolution and helped inspire confidence in the American war effort. Joseph McDowell also fought at Ramsour Mills, Musgrove’s Mill, and the Battle of Cowpens. After the war, he continued to serve his fledgling country in the North Carolina Legislature, the Constitutional Conventions, and the 5 th United States Congress.

While Joseph was preparing to fight at Kings Mountain, his mother, Margaret, was engaged in a battle of her own. Some of Colonel Ferguson’s men ransacked the family home at Quaker Meadows. They also took clothing belonging to Charles and Joseph. The soldiers threatened to kill Charles when he was captured and to make Joseph suffer the additional humiliation of begging for his life before being killed, too. While most women would have been intimidated, and rightfully so, by such dire threats against their sons, Margaret O’Neil McDowell was anything but. She countered their threats with a warning of her own. She told them to be careful lest they be the ones begging for their own lives. Of course, this remark proved to be prophetic, as the American forces were ultimately victorious over the British. It was this courageous response to the Tories’ threats that earned Margaret the designation of patriot by the Daughters of the American Revolution, a rarity for a female.

I don’t know a lot more about Margaret O’Neil McDowell, but what I do know might provide some insight into her spirited character. Margaret was born in 1723 in Tyron, Antrim, Ireland. The O’Neils were the proud descendants of the ancient Irish Kings. One of her ancestors, Con O’Neal, was imprisoned for rebellion. The King confiscated his holdings at Down and Antrim. His freedom cost him two-thirds of his estate. Two Scots, Hugh Montgomery and James Hamilton, took control of this property and colonized it. It became known as the Ulster Plantation and it was from this part of Ireland that the Scotch-Irish originated.

Margaret married Joseph McDowell Sr., who was of Scottish descent in 1739 in Ulster Ireland. Margaret’s brothers were much offended by the union for two reasons. One, Joseph McDowell was a Presbyterian and the O’Neils were staunch Catholics. And secondly, McDowell was a weaver by trade and the O’Neils considered him to be beneath their social position as landed gentry. Due to the displeasure over the union, the couple was forced to flee to America. In The MacDowalls by Fergus D.H. MacDowall and William L. MacDougall, Margaret is described as “striking, intelligent, articulate, and with a tendency to speak her mind born of a deep-rooted hatred of the English.”

Margaret O’Neil McDowell must surely have known her marriage to a protestant tradesman would have been less than popular with her Catholic, land-owning family. Yet, she married anyway, even at the cost of having to leave her homeland. These actions help us to glimpse the character of a woman who had the courage of her convictions and who was unafraid to stand up for her beliefs. Perhaps our knowledge of her ancestor Con O’Neal’s imprisonment by the King and the confiscation of his land, helps us to understand her strong dislike for the British. This dislike, in combination with her willingness to fearlessly support a stance that she believed in, no matter what the repercussions, help us to understand how she reacted to the British threats aimed at her sons not with tears and trembling, but with a menacing warning of her own. The feisty courage of Margaret O’Neal McDowell and other women like her played an integral part in the development of our fledgling country.

Limestone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and sharing the stories of their patriots. Call 882-2011 for more info on how to join the DAR.

Comments / 0

Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

469
Followers
860
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Shelby
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Legislature#United States Congress#Patriot Profile#Dar#Valley Forge#The Overmountain Men#British#Loyalist#American#The Battle Of Cowpens#Quaker Meadows#Tories#O Neils#Down And Antrim#Scots#The Ulster Plantation#The Scotch Irish#Scottish#Presbyterian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jasper, INwamwamfm.com

Margaret Clauss

Margaret A. Clauss, 84, passed away at 9:00 am, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born in Jasper on March 24, 1937, to Verena (Wirthwein) Haller and Frank Haller. Margaret was a 1955 Jasper High School graduate. At the age of 54, she graduated from Vincennes University with an Associate Degree in Social Work. Although she worked at various places, she is best known as a cashier at Buehler’s IGA and the Social Worker at Friends for Kids.
Thomas Jeffersonpawneenews.com

A look at who the Pawnees were

(Editor’s note: Who were the Pawnees? We are putting together a couple of articles exploring this topic. This first one is about who they were and is edited from internet sources.) The Pawnees have a rich history. And they have been a part of our country’s history from the 1700s. Among the things we learned was that a delegation of Pawnees once visited President Thomas Jefferson. The ancestors…
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Historian claims founding father Alexander Hamilton had Jewish upbringing

A historian is claiming that Alexander Hamilton, the country’s first Treasury Secretary who was instrumental in the ratification of the Constitution and whose popularity has risen in recent years due to the musical “Hamilton,” had Jewish ties as a child in the Caribbean. “The balance of evidence suggests that Hamilton...
Visual Artrockandrollglobe.com

All Art Is Political: A Chat With Devo’s Gerald V. Casale

All art is political. This is because art can do one of two things. Art can identify and combat discrimination, oppression, lies, ignorance, and the fear and conformity that allow these things to run rampant and hijack the better angels of our nature and the operation of our government. Secondly, art can operate in willful ignorance of these things, and therefore become complicit in the continued obfuscation of our freedoms and manipulation of our media and constitution by the machinations of a sinister autocracy. Conformity is complicity. Period. Both forms of art can be entertaining, but this does not change the duality. It only makes it easier to ignore it.
Politicsnativesunnews.today

Means called Mount Rushmore the‘Shrine of Hypocrisy’

One thing becomes perfectly clear to anyone living in Western South Dakota: There is a mountain with the faces of four Presidents carved into it. They are referred to around here as the Founding Fathers. Anyone who has studied history knows that the Founding Fathers were products of their times....
Books & Literaturesouthernreviewofbooks.com

Elizabeth Spencer: “A Veritable Seurat of Southern Life”

Like Afia Atakora, who wrote the introduction to The Southern Woman: Selected Fiction, I’d never heard of the author Elizabeth Spencer, much less read her short stories or the novella for which she is most well-known, The Light in the Piazza. I could regret my own negligence, or perhaps blame the patriarchy that relegated her and her stories — written for and about women — to the dark corners of the canon, but instead I will rejoice in finally having discovered her.
New York City, NYyu.edu

Was Alexander Hamilton Jewish?

In The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton, published by Princeton University Press, Dr. Andrew Porwancher looks at Hamilton’s origins and determines that he was probably born and raised Jewish. Porwancher served as a senior research fellow at the Zahava and Moshael Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought, and traveled to the Caribbean, where Hamilton was born. There he discovered a selection of archives that sent him on a globetrotting journey to discover the true roots of one of America’s leading Founding Fathers.
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

ANNE MCKEE: C.S. Lewis remembered

As the days of 2021 seem to sit squarely upon our heads with no offer of hope, and with suffocating brick walls and never a light at the end of the tunnel, we must turn our faces to the truth. There is no one better to read and as well enjoy his words of encouragement, no one better than C. S. Lewis.
mymcr.net

Wanted: Courage

You can learn some things by watching dogs. Five years ago we brought home our first Great Pyrenees, Aslan. Let’s just say she is special. Yes, she’s sweet. She’s affectionate. But she’s a diva. She wants to be the boss. We decided we needed a second Pyrenees to keep her company, and maybe distract her from destroying our furniture when she was a puppy. So we rescued a Pyr named Danica. She had one eye. We loved Danica. But Aslan was always bullying her. Danica had been in an abusive home before, and it’s like Aslan sensed it. They tolerated each other. But it was never the friendly relationship we had hoped for.
SocietyGreenfield Daily Reporter

C.O. Montgomery: Pride, prejudice and patriotism

A lot has happened to our nation in the past eight months. We have seen a less-than-orderly transition of power. As a citizen of America, it was your choice to support the candidate of your choosing. I did not make that choice for you. Perhaps you were a Donald Trump supporter, or perhaps you supported President Joe Biden. Possibly you supported the Libertarian candidate. The important thing is that you took the time to vote.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Getting vaccinated is patriotic

Whenever I am overwhelmed by current events, I take comfort in knowing that similar struggles have played out before throughout the course of history. Like the Bible says: “There is nothing new under the sun.”. I recently read an article called “George Washington and the First Mass Military Inoculation” by...
Pennsylvania StatePITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paul Kengor: Pa.'s forgotten and canceled governor

Born in Devon, Pa., Earle was governor of Pennsylvania from 1935 to 1939, one of only two Democrats to be elected to that spot between the Civil War and World War II, and a respected and popular politician, featured on the cover of Time magazine in 1937. He could have been president, if not for FDR — in more than one way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy