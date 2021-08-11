Cancel
Is a united world possible?

By Editorials
Corydon Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI get lost — tangled in doubt and cynicism — when I try to pose the question in a more specific way. What if … a collective human voice could be heard, crying out across the borders as the pandemic surges, as the fires rage, as the planet’s life-sustaining climate collapses: “We are one”?

