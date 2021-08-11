Is a united world possible?

The games that we all know and love is supposed to be a neutral ground, but there is a lot of tension among competitors this year. The Olympics felt different this year. The usual parade of nations marched, with thousands of athletes beaming with pride. They represent the world’s best. Of course, there was tension in the air along with the excitement. News anchors provided disquieting commentary on certain nations. When Afghanistan emerged, the American announcers made a remark regarding the oncoming anniversary of 9/11 (not the most sensitive statement). Celebrations from the Chinese team were juxtaposed with reports of the CCP’s numerous human rights abuses. The same went for Cuba and its ongoing protests. Even in the neutral field of Olympic competition, global strife remains omnipresent.
Comments / 0