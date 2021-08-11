When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for July, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to decelerate to 0.5% during the reported month from the 0.9% increase recorded in June. The yearly rate is also anticipated to have edged lower to 5.3% in July from 5.4% previous, which was the biggest monthly gain since August 2008. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to rise 4.3% in July from a year ago against the 4.5% jump in the previous month – the fastest pace of increase since September 1991.