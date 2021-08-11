Cancel
EUR/USD: The 1.17 support looks vulnerable to breakage – TDS

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS CPI largely came in line with expectations though the core MoM measure printed a touch below consensus. Markets seem to have latched onto the latter with a knee-jerk hit to the USD. However, EUR/USD rallies are likely to fade, according to Mazen Issa, Senior FX Strategist at TD Securities.

#Eur#Investment Decisions#Usd#Breakage#Td Securities#Fed#Eur Usd
