Adaptive Student Backpacks

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It’s the first day of school in Riverside, and students are ready with their new shoes, backpacks, and face masks. Most schools across Southern California will reopen full-time and for in-person learning this year, more than 17 months after the coronavirus pandemic shut campuses down. After a year of virtual learning, then hybrid-in-person classes, most students are returning to school, eager for the return of recess and lunch with their friends. (credit: CBS) For kindergarteners, it’s typical to find an unfamiliar classroom, new faces, and a routine that takes some getting used to. But even the big kids returning to...