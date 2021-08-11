Adaptive Student Backpacks
For back-to-school season, Target expanded its assortment of adaptive products to include adaptive backpacks for kids that are made to be worn on the back of a wheelchair. These designs boast adjustable straps and hooks for easy removal, plus plenty of other features that help to keep school essentials within reach. With zippered pockets for security and sleeves to protect valuables like laptops, the backpacks have the potential to support kids in the classroom and adventures beyond.www.trendhunter.com
