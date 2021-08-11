Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Adaptive Student Backpacks

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor back-to-school season, Target expanded its assortment of adaptive products to include adaptive backpacks for kids that are made to be worn on the back of a wheelchair. These designs boast adjustable straps and hooks for easy removal, plus plenty of other features that help to keep school essentials within reach. With zippered pockets for security and sleeves to protect valuables like laptops, the backpacks have the potential to support kids in the classroom and adventures beyond.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Essentials#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Covington, KYWKYT 27

NKY students provided backpacks by Covington charity program

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - This weekend, Northern Kentucky students from low-income families are getting a chance to pick up backpacks through Backpacks and Breakfast at Be Concerned, a free food pantry in Covington. The breakfast part is included this year thanks to gift cards from Frisch’s, and the event overall...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Paddock Mall Back to School Fest donates 3,000 backpacks to local students

The Paddock Mall says the organization’s Back to School Fest generated a donation of almost 3,000 backpacks to local students. The organization made the announcement through its social media channels this week, thanking all those that contributed to the drive. “Thank you to all who joined us last Saturday in...
Riverside, CAPosted by
CBS LA

New Shoes, Backpacks, And Face Masks: Students Back For First Day Of Full-Day, In-Person School In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It’s the first day of school in Riverside, and students are ready with their new shoes, backpacks, and face masks. Most schools across Southern California will reopen full-time and for in-person learning this year, more than 17 months after the coronavirus pandemic shut campuses down. After a year of virtual learning, then hybrid-in-person classes, most students are returning to school, eager for the return of recess and lunch with their friends. (credit: CBS) For kindergarteners, it’s typical to find an unfamiliar classroom, new faces, and a routine that takes some getting used to. But even the big kids returning to...
Healthnewportthisweek.com

Vaccines and Backpacks

East Bay Family Health Care will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 am to 2 pm, rain or shine, at 6 John H. Chafee Blvd. to anyone 12 years of age and older who would like to be vaccinated. Registration is recommended but walk-ins will also be accepted. Youth receiving the vaccine will be entered to win an iPad. To register for your COVID-19 vaccine, visit the RI Department of Health’s prep mod portal at: bit.ly/3xllf2Y.
Posted by
MassLive.com

Free haircuts, backpacks event at Rebecca Johnson School will get Springfield students ready for new year

SPRINGFIELD — Having a fresh haircut and a new backpack might just help some students start the school year off on a positive note. And it might ease some of the nerves of being back to school in person after more than a year of remote learning due to COVID-19. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to families once again after having canceled the event last year due to the pandemic,” said LaMar Cook, a community leader who helped start the “Back to School Brighter” event seven years ago.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Backpack and school supply giveaway for Cobb students August 14

Cobb County government made the following announcement on its Facebook page about a backpack and school supply giveaway for Cobb County students:. Cobb PARKS staff will give free backpacks filled with school supplies to school-aged children noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at Fair Oaks Park. To ensure the safety of...
Advocacyhometownnewstc.com

Back to School Backpacks

GL Homes employees stuffed backpacks with back to school essentials to help students get off to a good start. GL Homes handed out 500 backpacks to Boys & Girls Clubs kids who attended the summer camp at Mid-FL Event Center on Tuesday, July 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy