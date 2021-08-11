Cancel
NHL

Did Chuck Fletcher outsmart the Metropolitan division with Carter Hart extension?

By Derrik Bobb
phillysportsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday was a busy day when it comes to new contracts, specifically for goalies in the Metropolitan Division. Three Metro goalies signed new deals, and all three contracts were their second NHL contract. Ilya Samsonov of the Washington Capitals signed his second deal with the team. His deal is worth two million dollars for one year. The Flyers signed Carter Hart to a three year deal worth $11.937 million, $3.979 annually. The cherry on top was the contract the New York Rangers gave goalie Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin signed a four year deal worth $22.67 million, meaning Shesterkin is making $5.67 million per year for the next four seasons.

