Public Health

Gov. Kate Brown to bring back masks indoors and will mandate vaccines for state employees

By Leslie Thompson Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO — Sounding the alarm over a massive spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the spread of the “highly contagious Delta variant,” Gov. Kate Brown said Monday that she aims to bring back the mask mandate for all indoor spaces. In addition, all state employees in the executive branch will be required to be fully vaccinated in the near future. She is also urging “all public and private employers to follow suit and require vaccination for their employees.

Oregon StateRegister-Guard

An estimated 1,000 people gather at Oregon Capitol to oppose mask, vaccine mandates

An estimated 1,000 people gathered at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Saturday to advocate against COVID-19 mask mandates, especially in Oregon schools. Attendees, who were mostly unmasked, congregated on the neighboring plaza as they listened to various speakers promote personal choice and argue masks are ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, despite studies to the contrary by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Protesters later marched around the Capitol Mall.
Educationijpr.org

Gov. Kate Brown Defends School Mask Mandate, Urges Districts To Cooperate

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wrote a letter to school superintendents and board members throughout the state Monday, standing by her decision to require face coverings in K-12 classrooms and asking for their cooperation. When Brown announced late last month her mandate for indoor mask-wearing for K-12 students and staff, multiple...
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gov. Pritzker imposes mask mandate for students; vaccines for some state workers

Aug. 5—Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday ordered all public and private schools to enforce mandatory indoor masking for staff and children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and in child-care centers. The mandate, which includes students in indoor sports, is designed to reduce communitywide spread of COVID-19 — especially because of...
Salem, ORjacksoncountyor.org

Governor Kate Brown Announces Statewide Indoor Mask Requirements

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on August 11, 2021 to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Oregon and to announce new statewide indoor mask requirements. To help stop the highly contagious Delta variant from spreading further, masks will be required in all indoor public settings, effective Friday, August 13. The Governor was joined by Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, State Epidemiologist.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Gov. Kate Brown shares details about Oregon’s new indoor mask mandate as COVID hospitalizations break records: Watch

UPDATE: Oregon’s indoor mask mandate will take effect Friday, Gov. Kate Brown says. Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference Wednesday to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19 and to announce new statewide indoor mask requirements. She was joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority. Brown announced Tuesday that...
Politicscannonbeachgazette.com

Gov. Kate Brown declares State of Emergency due to forecasted heat

Gov. Kate Brown declared Tuesday, Aug. 10, a state of emergency in Oregon to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents. Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

