Gov. Kate Brown to bring back masks indoors and will mandate vaccines for state employees
ONTARIO — Sounding the alarm over a massive spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the spread of the “highly contagious Delta variant,” Gov. Kate Brown said Monday that she aims to bring back the mask mandate for all indoor spaces. In addition, all state employees in the executive branch will be required to be fully vaccinated in the near future. She is also urging “all public and private employers to follow suit and require vaccination for their employees.www.argusobserver.com
Comments / 0