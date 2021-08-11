Cancel
Analysis-Sunrise or Another False Dawn for Technology to Bury Emissions?

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - A surge in markets that put a price on planet-warming emissions could make technology to capture and sequester carbon dioxide commercially viable after decades of false starts. A report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Monday made clear the world would face...

