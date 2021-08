Top-down, twin-stick shooters can often appear simple. All you do is move, point, and shoot, right? Well, The Ascent takes that simple premise but cranks the difficulty up quite a few notches. Nothing you attempt to do in this cyberpunk-inspired city will be easy. Enemies are smart, dangerous, and can wipe you out in seconds if you don’t know how to handle them. Between the gangs, mutant-like monsters, and even the environment itself, death can come from just about any direction.