Back in April of 2020, we reported that 51st District NY Senator Jim Seward of Milford was getting released from the hospital with a very close brush with death due to COVID-19 complications. It's fair to say, that everyone thought he was on his death bed and then, miracle of miracles, he began to improve and fully recovered. His wife Cindy, also contracted the virus and became ill around that same time (March 2020).