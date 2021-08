It’s been less than two months since Stadia for Google/Android TV was finally announced and began arriving for users on those platforms. That arrival marked an important milestone for Stadia and one that I’d wager most users had been waiting for since the launch of the Chromecast with Google TV in October of 2020. The combination of Google’s new, more affordable, more versatile streamer and proper access to Stadia games seemed like a forgone conclusion when the new Chromecast arrived, but it took a solid 8 months for that to actually play out.