Behind Viral Videos

Rand Paul YouTube account suspended after mask misinformation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has been suspended from his YouTube account for a week after he published a video that contained misinformation about wearing masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company confirmed to multiple media outlets. "This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means...

Behind Viral VideosBelgrade News

Coronavirus censorship

YouTube just froze Sen. Rand Paul’s YouTube channel. That’s just wrong. Small-minded. Counterproductive. YouTube says Paul violated their COVID-19 misinformation policy when he told an interviewer, “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work ... virus particles are too small and go right through.”. Paul didn’t make...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio: Why is YouTube Shutting Down Conservative Videos?

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a letter to YouTube Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susan Wojcicki raising concerns with YouTube’s latest censorship of religious and politically conservative speech. Specifically, Rubio questioned three incidents and demanded that the Google-owned company clarify how each incident resulted in a violation of YouTube’s community guidelines.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Rand Paul banned from YouTube over anti-mask video

Sen. Rand Paul won’t be posting on YouTube for the next seven days after the mammoth video platform banned him over a post questioning the efficacy of masks on Tuesday. YouTube told CNN the ban was a “first strike” in its “three strikes policy,” while denying that any political consideration was involved.
Congress & CourtsKRQE News 13

Sen. Rand Paul calls suspension from YouTube a ‘badge of honor’

(NEXSTAR) — Sen. Rand Paul will have to pick a new platform on which to criticize the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic this week after YouTube temporarily banned the Kentucky Republican. Story continues below:. Vaccine: What are acceptable forms of vaccination proof?. COVID: NM governor says she has more...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

David Frum Calls Rand Paul ‘An Authentic Crank’ and ‘A Weirdo on Modern Medicine’ for Video Attacking Mask Mandates

In a video posted on his Twitter account Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) railed against the masking guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. “President Biden,” said Paul in the video, “we will not accept your agency’s mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown. No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.”
Behind Viral VideosArkansas Online

Senator: Online suspension over mask video an honor

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling a suspension imposed on him by YouTube a "badge of honor" after the site removed a video in which he claimed most masks don't prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Paul said he had been suspended for seven days from uploading any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Rand Paul blasted over ‘damaging’ anti-Covid rant telling Americans to ‘resist’ the CDC and stop wearing masks

Controversial US senator Rand Paul has been blasted after insisting Americans should reject government-mandated regulations, including wearing masks, in a “dangerous” anti-Covid rant.In a 3 minute and 37-second long clip posted on his Twitter, the Republican senator, who represents the state of Kentucky, delivered a long and rambling speech encouraging people to ignore rules brought in to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.Paul posted the video on 8 August with the caption: “We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Raging Rand Paul Gets Seven-Day YouTube Timeout for Anti-Mask Nonsense

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been put on YouTube’s timeout chair. According to CNN, a company spokesperson confirmed that the Republican was slapped with a weeklong ban for a wildly misleading anti-mask rant. YouTube pointed to a couple of Paul’s quotes when explaining its decision, including the completely inaccurate line: “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.” Of course, as almost every public-health expert will tell you, masks do work. Paul raged against his ban in a post on Twitter, describing YouTube’s mods as “leftwing cretins” and saying that it was a “badge of honor” to be punished by them. It’s no surprise that Paul thinks he knows better than the experts—he has been repeatedly humiliated by Dr. Anthony Fauci throughout the pandemic for attempting to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.

