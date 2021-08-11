Cancel
Universal Monsters Getting Solo 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBooks

By Matthew Hartman
High-Def Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho needs more SteelBooks for their 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection?. After last week's exciting announcement of Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection Universal is now issuing solo 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBooks for Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man exclusively at Best Buy in the United States. "But what about The Invisible Man?" you might ask. Well so far Best Buy hasn't added that one to their pre-order slate, but it should be going up soon. Germany will be getting a solo The Invisible Man SteelBook so it's just a matter of time. All disc contents are expected to be the same, but if anything changes on that end we'll update this article and our listings.

www.highdefdigest.com

