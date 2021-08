After last night’s offensive explosion, it felt like the Rockies were primed to continue the trend tonight. Even the quick two runs scored in the first inning of this game validated these feelings. However, as the game continued the Rockies could not replicate the firepower shown yesterday. After the four hits in the first inning, the Rockies had six more in the remaining eight innings but nearly none strung together. The hits weren’t there and neither was the power. For just the third time in the last 30 days, the Rockies did not hit a home run.