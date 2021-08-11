Watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase here

The 8/11 Nintendo Indie World Showcase has made August 2021 a memorable month for Nintendo Switch fans with its variety of heavy game reveals and announcements. It didn’t necessarily feel like an explosion of announcements exactly, but most of the games shown felt like higher-priority titles that were already generating a lot of buzz, like Axiom Verge 2 and Garden Story launching today or smash PC hit Loop Hero coming for the holidays. Then there is beautiful Zelda-like Eastward in September, Tetris Effect: Connected in October, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon this winter, and Metal Slug Tactics and Jet Set Radio-like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in 2022. All Nintendo Switch game players win with reveals and announcements like this at the August Indie World Showcase, but below you can find a list of everything else that was announced too.
