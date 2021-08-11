Cancel
Video Games

Watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase here

vg247.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is going to tell us about a few indie games coming to Switch. Nintendo’s next livestream takes place today. It’s another episode of the Nintendo Indie World series, which is dedicated entirely to upcoming indie games on their way to Switch. Today’s showcase kicks off at 9am PT, 12pm...

Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Xbox indie games showcase on August 10

ID@Xbox and Twitch are teaming up a second time for the /twitchgaming Showcase on Tuesday 10th August. If you’re a fan of indie games, buckle up, as very soon fans will get to see some of the new work coming to Xbox from independent developers. The second /twitchgaming showcase is...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Roundup: Here's What Was Revealed At August's Xbox Indie Showcase

Weren't able to catch the Xbox Indie Showcase earlier today? No worries! You can always go back and watch the on-demand version for yourself (be warned, it's a couple of hours long!), which you'll find elsewhere on Pure Xbox. If you don't fancy watching it all the way through, we've...
Video Gamesgamepolar.com

Nintendo’s subsequent indie sport showcase takes place on August eleventh

Is gearing up for its subsequent indie-centric occasion. The corporate has introduced an Indie World Showcase for August eleventh, beginning at midday ET. The stream will run for round 20 minutes and concentrate on second- and third-party video games. Whereas it is unlikely Nintendo will shock everybody with any particulars concerning the or the following , it’s going to in all probability be price tuning in.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

The 5 Best Indie Games on the Nintendo Switch

Indie games have been booming in the past few years due in no small part to the success of the Nintendo Switch and they have been getting more recognition as well, which is no surprise considering all of the amazing titles that have come out of independent studios. It can...
Video Gameswmgk.com

Knuckles is Black & Nintendo Loves Indie Games

Nintendo pleased us all with its Indie Showcase and Weirdbeard shares his indie pick of the week as well! Also, Idris Elba is cast as Knuckles in the new Sonic film. Is the “game movie” finally getting over the hump? And Valorant has its next big NA event starting today. Who’s going to make the cut and make it to Berlin?
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Indie World Aug. 2021 roundup: Nintendo’s biggest Switch announcements

Nintendo streamed a new Indie World presentation — the company’s series of Nintendo Direct-like, indie game-focused showcases — revealing all-new Switch games and offering updates on stuff we knew about. It was a lot: There are seven new Switch indies dropping today on the eShop, with plenty more coming later this year and through 2022.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Nintendo’s Latest Indie World Showcase Features New Games Coming to the Switch Including Tetris Effect Connected and New Shovel Knight

Nintendo held another installment of their Indie World series today, Wednesday August 11, 2021. The showcasing series brings together indie developers that will release their game on the Nintendo Switch, providing a larger, more cohesive platform for advertising the upcoming games. They happen sporadically, with the last one being in April 2021 and the one before that in August 2020. This particular Indie World showcase went for about 20 minutes, playing trailers and messages from developers about the games, some of which will release today and some of which will be released later this year and into next year.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Nintendo Switch indie livestream coming tomorrow

Nintendo is bringing back its indie showcase for another episode. Nintendo announced today that it’s hosting a showcase focusing on indie games. The Nintendo Indie World showcase airs tomorrow, August 11 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK. Clocking in at roughly 20 minutes, tomorrow’s livestream will focus entirely on...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Indie World Showcase Announced For August 11; Will We Finally See Silksong?

Nintendo has announced a brand new indie world showcase for August 11. This showcase will feature various indies and will be 20 minutes long. Nintendo usually presents these Indie World Showcases to provide new information on the upcoming indies on the Nintendo Switch. One of these that is most likely to get a release date is Eastward. It was rated by ESRB and it is confirmed to launch on PC and Nintendo Switch. The developers just need to announce a release date.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Indie World Showcase Today, Plus ‘Crimson Spires’ and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 11th, 2021. It’s another one of those odd ones today, friends. I know the news is coming, but I don’t know what it is. By the time this is posted, you probably will know! Well, let’s do what we can and catch up on things tomorrow. We have a couple of news items today, a few new releases to look at, and some compelling new sales to check out. Also, a massive list of expiring sales. Wow! Let’s get to work!
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Indie World Showcase August 2021: All Switch games revealed today

The 8/11 Nintendo Indie World Showcase has made August 2021 a memorable month for Nintendo Switch fans with its variety of heavy game reveals and announcements. It didn’t necessarily feel like an explosion of announcements exactly, but most of the games shown felt like higher-priority titles that were already generating a lot of buzz, like Axiom Verge 2 and Garden Story launching today or smash PC hit Loop Hero coming for the holidays. Then there is beautiful Zelda-like Eastward in September, Tetris Effect: Connected in October, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon this winter, and Metal Slug Tactics and Jet Set Radio-like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in 2022. All Nintendo Switch game players win with reveals and announcements like this at the August Indie World Showcase, but below you can find a list of everything else that was announced too.
Video GamesDestructoid

Everything shown during today’s jam-packed Indie World Showcase

Nintendo delivers a whopping summer indie showcase. Nintendo hosted an Indie World Showcase today, and one that turned out to be chock-full of independent games. From 2022 windows to same-day surprise-drops, here’s the lineup of what’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. Bomb Rush Cyberpunk kicked the show off with Jet...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Axiom Verge 2 Launches Today, as Revealed at Indie World Showcase

After nearly one year of delays, Axiom Verge 2 will receive a surprise launch on its various platforms today. Tom Happ’s sci-fi dimension-hopping Metroidvania sequel had its release announcement shown during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today. Axiom Verge 2’s release has been a long time coming; Happ unveiled the project...
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was July’s best selling game in the US – NPD

Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

One of the perks of subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online is that users frequently get to check out free game trials. During a set window, Nintendo will make a game available completely free so players can check it out and decide if they want to purchase the full version. Today, Nintendo announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be the next free game trial on the system! The trial will begin on August 18th at 10 a.m. PT and run through August 24th at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving players just under a full week to check out the game for themselves.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Escapist Indie Showcase Returns on September 20

We’re excited to announce that The Escapist Indie Showcase will return on September 20 this year. After two successful shows in 2020, we’re excited to once again showcase a huge range of exciting indie games from all over the world in this two-plus-hour event featuring exclusive reveals, new gameplay, and short developer diaries focused on sharing the stories of the people behind the games you play.

