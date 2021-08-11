Cancel
Daily news (August 11): Demon Gaze Extra / Touken Ranbu Musou

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 8 days ago

Today’s Daily news: second trailer for Demon Gaze Extra, but also…. Demon Gaze Extra (Switch) comes out on September 2nd in Japan. DMM Games have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Touken Ranbu Musou, a Warriors game based on the Touken Ranbu Online game. Unfortunately, no release date/window yet: all we know is that it will be released on Nintendo Switch. It will feature 15 swordsmen (divided in 5 units).

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

