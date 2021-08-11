What’s New In Texas Crossbow Hunting?: Updated State Rules and Regulations

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the fall 2021 hunting season, regulations at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will remain the same as they have in previous seasons. New regulations for hunting are on the horizon in response to the park’s recent redesignation to national park and preserve, however hunters and hikers should be aware that these changes will not take effect until January 1, 2022. The park will announce the new hunting regulations this fall.