Crypto Exchange Poloniex Settles With SEC for $10,000,000
Crypto exchange Poloniex has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating an unregistered digital asset exchange. According to a statement by the SEC, some of Poloniex’s available investment products counted as securities. The SEC adds Poloniex, which was available to US investors, also failed to register as a national securities exchange or seek exemption from registration while operating.dailyhodl.com
