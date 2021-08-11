Cancel
Crypto Exchange Poloniex Settles With SEC for $10,000,000

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto exchange Poloniex has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating an unregistered digital asset exchange. According to a statement by the SEC, some of Poloniex’s available investment products counted as securities. The SEC adds Poloniex, which was available to US investors, also failed to register as a national securities exchange or seek exemption from registration while operating.

