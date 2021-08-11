Natural Immunity Is Not as Efficient as Immunity Acquired from Immunization
The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated in India last year, and since then, it has spread globally. The WHO has identified the strain in more than 124 countries, and the mutated variant continues to create a surge in the number of new daily cases. Not all vaccinations campaign are going at a fast pace. In some countries, some people do not wish to get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while in others, there are not enough doses for essential workers. Health experts are warning that those who suffered a SARS-CoV-2 infection are not safe forever and can easily get reinfected.www.healththoroughfare.com
Comments / 7