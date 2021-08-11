Cancel
Stocks

Golf Stocks Slip After Callaway (ELY) Flags Supply Issues

By Timothy Smith
Investopedia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite trouncing Wall Street’s quarterly earnings and revenues forecasts, Callaway Golf Company (ELY) shares eased Monday after the company cautioned about supply chain issues. The golf equipment maker, which recently merged with global sports entertainment company Topgolf, posted a second quarter (Q2) adjusted profit of 36 cents per share, easily...

Retailsgbonline.com

Callaway Golf Announces Highest Golf Ball Market Share In Company History

Callaway Golf announced that it achieved its highest monthly U.S. golf ball share in July, per Golf Datatech analysis. In July, Callaway earned more than 20 percent of the U.S. golf ball market share, further enhancing its position as the #2 selling golf ball brand and the fastest-growing major golf ball brand since 2013.
StocksStreetInsider.com

After-Hours Stock Movers 08/18: (DLO) (NVDA) Higher, (VSCO) (HOOD) (CSCO) Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) +23%; reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $59 million versus the consensus estimate of $40.51 million.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Callaway Golf's Unusual Options Activity

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved down to $28.28 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Other institutional investors and hedge...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Perrigo Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) were sliding today after the consumer-facing healthcare company missed the mark in its second-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock closed down 12.6% today. So what. Perrigo, which sells unbranded over-the-counter medical products like acetaminophen as well as branded products like Prevacid, said that revenue...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Middleby Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Warns On Supply Chain Disruptions

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) reported second-quarter sales growth of 71.4% year-over-year to $808.77 million, +64.8% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $803.17 million. Sales by segments: Commercial Foodservice $508.78 million (+90.2% Y/Y), Residential Kitchen $169.99 million (+65.2% Y/Y) and Food Processing $130.01 million (+28% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

APi Group Shares Slip After Q2 Results, Warns Of Supply Chain Issues

APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) reported a second-quarter adjusted net revenue increase of 15.2% year-over-year to $978 million, exceeding the consensus of $939.51 million. Reported net revenues increased by 10% Y/Y. Adjusted net revenues by segments: Safety Services $512 million (+38% Y/Y), Specialty Services $415 million (+18.9% Y/Y), and Industrial...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

GE's stock slips, after Deutsche Bank analyst effectively cuts price target

Shares of General Electric Co. fell 0.8% in midday trading Monday, paring earlier intraday loss of as much as 2.4%, after Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase effectively cut her price target in the wake of the reverse stock split. DeBlase said target for GE's stock was $103, which is down from what her pre-split target of $14 implies post-split, of $112. She reiterated her hold rating on GE, as her new price target was about 0.7% below current prices. Meanwhile, DeBlase revised her 2021 estimate for earnings per share to $2.20, which compares with GE's split adjusted EPS guidance of $1.20 to $2.00 (pre-split EPS guidance of 15 cents to 25 cents). GE's one-for-eight reverse stock split, which the company said was implemented to reduce the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical" of companies with comparable market capitalization, took effect on Aug. 2. GE's stock has slipped 2.5% over the past three months, while the iShares Industrial Select Sector ETF has lost 2.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.7%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Universal Display stock slips after mixed report

Shares of Universal Display Corp. are off 12.7% in Friday morning trading after the maker of display technologies reported a mixed set of quarterly results. Universal Display posted second-quarter revenue of $129.7 million Thursday, with that top-line total coming above the FactSet consensus of $128.1 million, but the company's 85 cents in earnings per share fell below the 88-cent consensus figure. "Not only did UDC report a miss due to lower than expected [operating margins], it also failed to raise CY21 revenue guide that investors have over the past six months viewed as conservative," wrote Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini, who has a negative rating on the stock. Others took a more positive view, including Needham's James Ricchiuti, who wrote that the maintenance of Universal Display's revenue outlook was "no small accomplishment given the ongoing supply chain disruptions being experienced throughout the tech sector." He has a buy rating on the stock, which has dropped 6.5% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 5.5%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Norwegian stock slips after narrower-than-expected loss, but revenue and cash burn missed

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. slipped 0.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the cruise operator reported a narrower-than-expected second quarter loss but revenue that was a bit light and cash burn that topped guidance. Net losses came to $717.8 million, or $1.94 a share, after a loss of $715.2 million, or $2.99 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss was $1.93, compared with the FactSet loss consensus of $1.97. Revenue fell 74% to $4.4 million, missing the FactSet consensus of $10.0 million, as passenger ticket revenue declined 89% to $1.58 million and onboard and other revenue fell 10% to $2.78 million. Monthly average cash burn for the second quarter was $200 million, above previous guidance of $190 million, as the company prepared for a return to service this summer. The company expects third-quarter monthly average cash burn of $285 million, given the continued phased relaunch of cruises. Norwegian Cruise's stock has shed 13.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.4%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Macy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced second-quarter earnings that were higher year over year, better-than-expected quarterly revenue results and raised guidance. Macy's reported quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, which was up from a loss of 81 cents per share year over year. The...
StocksInvestopedia

The Honest Company (HNST) Option Traders Positioned for Earnings Rise

Investors of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a positive move, as the open interest numbers are heavily skewed toward call options. The unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if HNST delivers a positive earnings surprise.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fade Late After Crude Oil Slips

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Put on Your Radar

Each week on Industry Focus, host Jason Moser and Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, each discuss a stock that is at the top of their watch list. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 9, hear about two tech-focused stocks the pair is keeping an eye on now.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Increases By 20.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
StocksCNBC

Investors started buying the dip ahead of market close

Greg Branch from Veritas Financial Group, Phil Camporeale from JPMorgan Asset Management and Katie Stockton from Fairlead Strategies join Closing Bell to discuss today's market sell off and what they expect to see in consumer sentiment moving forward. Camporeale also discusses whether inflation will push the Fed to taper before the end of the year.
StocksInvestopedia

Berkshire (BRK.B) Reduces Drugmaker Stock Holdings in Q2

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) revealed through a 13-F filing Monday that it had reduced holdings in the second quarter (Q2) of leading drugmaker names Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). The Omaha-based company also trimmed its positions in industrial conglomerate General...

