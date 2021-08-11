Cancel
March Point Heronry grows with Land Trust purchase

By KIMBERLY CAUVEL
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 8 days ago
Thanks to donations, the Skagit Land Trust has purchased an addition, shown in green, for the March Point Heronry.

MARCH POINT — The patch of forested land protected at March Point to support great blue heron nesting is growing this summer to 15.5 acres.

The Skagit Land Trust announced recently that it was able to purchase a 3.5-acre addition to what’s called the March Point Heronry thanks to donations from about 200 families, businesses and organizations over the past month.

Grants from the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, Marathon Petroleum and Seattle Audubon Society’s Martin Miller Habitat Fund also helped complete the purchase and ensure funds for management, called stewardship, of the new property.

“Thanks to an outpouring of community support ... Skagit Land Trust is delighted to be the stewards of this critical heron habitat,” the trust’s announcement states.

Skagit Land Trust began protecting land at the March Point Heronry when 3.5 acres were donated to the organization in 1994. The trust later secured a 5.2-acre conservation easement in 2016 and purchased 3.5 more acres in 2017.

With this latest addition, the trust now owns 10.5 acres and protects 15.7 acres in total.

“For the past 27 years the Trust has worked to knit together protected lands at this site. The March Point Heronry is small in acreage, but large in importance,” the land trust announcement states.

Volunteers who monitor heron use of the site have documented more than 700 nests and observed the large birds foraging in nearby Padilla, Fidalgo and other local bays during low tide.

The March Point Heronry is the largest known on the West Coast. It’s an important space for the birds to lay eggs, raise young and take refuge from predators.

