No masking required for start of school in Riverton

In a discussion about Covid-19 precautions with the opening of school just a few weeks away, Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre Flanagan told district trustees last night that her goal this fall is to keep schools open. “As opposed to last fall there are no state health orders in effect, there’s nothing required that we do anything this year, no requirements from the State Department of Education,” Flanagan said. “We were able to keep school open (last year), we used all the mitigation strategies that were required, but that’s not the case this year.”