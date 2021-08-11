Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

No masking required for start of school in Riverton

wrrnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a discussion about Covid-19 precautions with the opening of school just a few weeks away, Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre Flanagan told district trustees last night that her goal this fall is to keep schools open. “As opposed to last fall there are no state health orders in effect, there’s nothing required that we do anything this year, no requirements from the State Department of Education,” Flanagan said. “We were able to keep school open (last year), we used all the mitigation strategies that were required, but that’s not the case this year.”

wrrnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverton, WY
Education
Riverton, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
Riverton, WY
Government
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
Reuters

British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either...

Comments / 0

Community Policy