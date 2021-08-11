Cancel
In Iran, Slow Vaccinations Fuel Anger in Unending Pandemic

Voice of America
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country's worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots. Iran, like...

SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
SportsAOL Corp

IOC under pressure after Iranian gold medalist accused of being member of U.S.-designated terrorist group

The International Olympic Committee is facing outcry after it allowed an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to compete and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Javad Foroughi secured the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol on Saturday, the first and only medal so far for Iran in Tokyo. In the days since, international critics, including some from Iran, have accused Foroughi, 41, of being a member of IRGC, a powerful ideological Iranian military branch that answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

3rd secret Chinese 100-missile silo field found; China’s nukes seeing ‘explosive growth,’ says US nuke chief

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force Air University’s China Aerospace Studies Institute published a report describing the likely discovery of a Chinese missile silo filed near Ordos City in the Chinese-controlled Inner Mongolia region. Adml. Charles Richard, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear...
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
Afghanistanfroggyweb.com

Analysis-As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

BEIJING (Reuters) – A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban official decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country’s social media. Since then, China’s propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing...
WorldTimes Daily

Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran, grappling with its most severe surge of the coronavirus to date, reported more new infections and deaths across the country on Sunday than any other single day since the pandemic began. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Nasrallah says Lebanon will Start Importing Fuel from Iran

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that the terrorist group based in Lebanon would begin importing gasoline and diesel fuel from Iran. Nasrallah mentioned in June that the importation of Iranian fuel would be carried out if shortages in Lebanon would continue. He had said that all logistical planning was completed. The country’s economic crisis has led to long lines at gas stations.
PoliticsBBC

UK and Russia ambassadors anger Iran by restaging WWII image

The British and Russian ambassadors to Iran have angered the country by recreating a World War Two image of Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin, when Iran was under Allied occupation. The Russian embassy posted a photo of the two diplomats recalling a famous picture of the wartime leaders in 1943.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Hezbollah says Iran fuel tanker to sail to Lebanon

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah said Thursday a tanker would set off from Iran "within hours" to bring desperately needed fuel supplies to Lebanon, in defiance of US sanctions. Many questions remain about how the shipment would reach its stated destination, where acute and growing fuel shortages have forced hospitals, businesses and government offices shut amid a crippling economic crisis. But the move, prohibited by US sanctions on Iran's oil industry, could drag Lebanon into the covert naval war between Tehran and Israel. Nasrallah dared Iran's foes to stop the shipment. "The vessel, from the moment it sails in the coming hours until it enters (Mediterranean) waters, will be considered Lebanese territory," he said during a televised speech to mark the Shiite Muslim commemoration of Ashura.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Frustration and Fear Among US Allies Scrambling to Leave Afghanistan

America's NATO allies are scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan following the U.S military withdrawal from the country, and the collapse of the Afghan government. Many European officials have voiced fears that the Taliban takeover will increase the risk of terrorism and cause a renewed influx of refugees. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

