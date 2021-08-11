Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley City, ND

Summer Nights on Central Kicks Off With the Band “Slamabama” August 12th

By Ellie Boese treditor@times-online.com
Times-Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Nights on Central returns to downtown Valley City on Thursday, August 12th. This community favorite is hosted by the Valley City - Barnes County Development Corporation in partnership with the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce. The Summer Nights on Central series, this year with two installments, features games, live music, shopping, street vendors and more—all for free. It brings people of all ages out to enjoy the summer weather and community fellowship.

www.times-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley City, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Street Vendors#Summer Nights#Central Series#Times Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy