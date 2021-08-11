Cancel
Harlem Hellfighters Officially Get Congressional Gold Medal

By Ariel Pacheco
politicsny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a century after World War I, the U.S. Senate passed the Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act this week to commemorate the Black infantry regiment that fought during WWI. During World War I, the Harlem Hellfighters spent more time in continuous combat than any other American unit of...

