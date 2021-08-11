VCPS 7th Grade Orientation and Locker Access Information

We are excited to be back for the 2021/2022 school year at the Valley City Jr./Sr. High School. 7th Grade Orientation on Tuesday August 24 at 3 PM - will be held in the Jr./Sr. High School Theater. 7th grade students should enter the building through the Junior High Door #6 located on the West side of the Jr./Sr. High School. 7th grade students will be guided to the Theater where they will participate in a meeting with 7th grade instructors and then have a tour of the building. Students can expect this to take 45 minutes to an hour. Students will also have time to walk around the building on their own to get accustomed to the building. If you have any questions, contact Dan Larson at 701-845-0483 Ext. 115 or email Daniel.Larson@k12.nd.us.