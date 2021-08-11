Homestead Public Services Begins Storm Hardening Project
Homestead Public Services (HPS) Energy recently began work on an ambitious infrastructure hardening project that will improve resiliency and decrease recovery time after storm events. The project calls for replacing 1,560 wooden poles with concrete poles throughout the Southwest and Northwest areas of the City of Homestead. Funding for the project comes from a $2.2 million FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant. For more information about HPS Energy, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/energy.communitynewspapers.com
