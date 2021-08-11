Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homestead, FL

Homestead Public Services Begins Storm Hardening Project

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomestead Public Services (HPS) Energy recently began work on an ambitious infrastructure hardening project that will improve resiliency and decrease recovery time after storm events. The project calls for replacing 1,560 wooden poles with concrete poles throughout the Southwest and Northwest areas of the City of Homestead. Funding for the project comes from a $2.2 million FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant. For more information about HPS Energy, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/energy.

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homestead, FL
Government
City
Homestead, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardening#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy