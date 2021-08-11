Cancel
Clarksville, TN

WEATHER ALERT: Heat index could hit 114 in Clarksville, Heat Advisory issued

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The heat index in Clarksville today is expected to be between 109 and 114 today, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it continues for the same time period Thursday....

