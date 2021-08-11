WEATHER ALERT: Heat index could hit 114 in Clarksville, Heat Advisory issued

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamar The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Millport, Kennedy, Star and Melborne. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.