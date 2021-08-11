Latest Johnny Gaudreau rumors

NHL Rumors earlier this season had Johnny Gaudreau not re-signing a contract extension with the Calgary Flames and he will end up being a Philadelphia Flyer. The Fourth Period is reporting the Flames are expected to shake up their roster this summer and moving Gaudreau could be part of the retool. He has one-year left on his deal and expressed his desire to stay in Calgary, but if an extension can’t be ironed out, the team may look at moving him.