PUBG Continental Series 5 opens regional qualifiers, features $1 million initial prize pool

This week's Fix: Esports covers the results for Leauge of Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and a wild IRL arrest centered around LoL. In Valorant TenZ and Sentinels are headed to Berlin along with 100 Thieves and Team Envy. Spots are already taken for the League of Legends World Championship by Damwon Gaming, MAD Lions (took out G2 Esports), Team Liquid (Beat EG), 100t (beat TSM) and Rogue. Cloud 9 (C9), Immortals, Misfits, Fnatic, Faker and T1 are still in the running. The 6 Mexico Major just kicked off with Space Station Gaming from North America, BDS Esport, NAVI and G2 from EU, and Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid from Brazil. Knights from Australia couldn't make it because of COVID restrictions and TSM had to sub in a new coach after theirs tested positive for COVID. New operator Osa is the first transgender op in the game and has a small deployable bullet proof shield. Lastly, a wanted League of Legends player was recognized at an internet cafe by an off duty police officer leading to their arrest.
