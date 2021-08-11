PUBG Continental Series 5 opens regional qualifiers, features $1 million initial prize pool

Krafton Inc. has released details for the PUBG Continental Series 5 as this is their first time running the event since taking control of the game. The shorthand for the PCS5 is that they will be running four regional tournaments across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and APAC. Out of those tournaments, we will get sixteen teams from each region who will then compete against each other for their share of more than $250k each, making it a $1m prize pool. What's more, they're bringing back the crowd-funded prize pool system, meaning anything you purchase in-game related to the theme of the tournaments, as well as the in-game voting system as to who will win, 30% of those earnings will be dumped into the earnings so the teams can take home a bigger pot. We have the full rundown of the schedule below.