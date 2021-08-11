Cancel
Technology

PUBG Continental Series 5 opens regional qualifiers, features $1 million initial prize pool

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next major event in PUBG: Battlegrounds esports is finally here. Krafton is bringing the PUBG Continental Series 5 to North America, Europe, Asia, and Asia-Pacific regions from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4. The event will have a combined $1 million prize pool, with the top 16 teams competing for...

