Dow Jones Industrial Average Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 14 hours ago
Read Fast Facts on CNN to learn about the Dow Jones Industrial...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks consolidate after rising rates spark tech selloff

U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite posting a small loss after rising yields sparked a tech-led rout this week as investors dumped growth stocks. fell 53.11 points, or 0.2%, at 36,354. The S&P 500. SPX,. +0.09%. edged up 2.64 points, or 0.1%, to 4,703.22. The Nasdaq Composite.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

Technology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving the market indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, shedding 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly a year.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opened Higher After Fed Minutes

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, buoying cyclical sectors, while technology shares were mixed after suffering big losses this week. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors fell. Economy-sensitive energy...
Reuters

S&P 500 ends jumpy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off

NEW YORK Jan 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a volatile session close to unchanged on Thursday, with financials among sectors lending support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slant in Federal Reserve minutes. The S&P 500 financials index (.SPSY) rose, extending recent strong gains....
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.06% to $313.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.26 short of its 52-week high ($314.48), which the company reached on January 5th.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Gephardt Daily

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more aggressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggressively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Major U.S. indexes end red, but banks on fire

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MAJOR U.S. INDEXES END RED, BUT BANKS ON FIRE (1605 EST/2105 GMT) After a jittery start to Thursday, U.S. stocks stabilized a little...
Motley Fool

The U.S. Stock Market Just Did Something It May Never Do Again

Just a handful of companies make up nearly a third of the S&P 500. Outperformance by the largest companies can make up for a lot of underperformances. The market could have trouble doubling over a three-year period in the future. Between 2019 and 2021, the S&P 500 did something it...
