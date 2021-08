An ongoing assessment of the damage to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon lays the path for what needs to be accomplished before the roadway can be reopened. Also Tuesday, Colorado’s Congressional delegation and Gov. Jared Polis received word that $11.6 million in initial emergency assistance funds have been released by the Federal Highway Administration to expedite repairs in the canyon. The amount represents 10% of the total $116 million that was formally requested on Monday.