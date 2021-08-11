Gov. Polis says Glenwood Canyon will not reopen today

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis issued two disaster declarations that he announced he would be issuing several days ago in response to the devastating damage from mudslides that have forced the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close and impacted other parts of the state. The first disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management, and unarmed law enforcement support. Additionally, the declaration activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and directs State agencies to coordinate their response while also providing additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar flooding and slides. The Executive Order also temporarily suspends certain procurement statutes and hours of service regulations for certain commercial drivers to enable the State to procure goods and services that are necessary to mitigate the effects of the disaster emergency. The second Executive Order will enable the State to seek federal funds to assist with recovery.