Gov. Polis says Glenwood Canyon will not reopen today

KDVR.com
 8 days ago

Gov. Polis says Glenwood Canyon will not reopen today. Timeline of reopening Glenwood Canyon expected...

Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Reopening date announced for I-70 stretch through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado

Many Coloradans have been wondering when the heavily-travelled stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon would reopen following destructive mudslides that took place amid heavy rains in late July. The Colorado Department of Transportation has officially given the public an answer in a recent press release. Their current plan is...
Environmentcolorado.gov

Governor Polis Authorizes Disaster Declaration in Response to Devastating Glenwood Canyon Mudslides

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis issued two disaster declarations that he announced he would be issuing several days ago in response to the devastating damage from mudslides that have forced the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close and impacted other parts of the state. The first disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management, and unarmed law enforcement support. Additionally, the declaration activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and directs State agencies to coordinate their response while also providing additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar flooding and slides. The Executive Order also temporarily suspends certain procurement statutes and hours of service regulations for certain commercial drivers to enable the State to procure goods and services that are necessary to mitigate the effects of the disaster emergency. The second Executive Order will enable the State to seek federal funds to assist with recovery.
Glenwood Springs, COKDVR.com

CDOT reopens I-70 through Glenwood Canyon following short safety closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:24 p.m.): Interstate 70 has reopened through Glenwood Canyon after a short period of closure. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 both directions through Glenwood Canyon the day after the highway reopened after a two week closure. CDOT said the closure is precaution due to heavy precipitation in the forecast.
Garfield County, COgarfield-county.com

POLIS ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $116 MILLION IN FEDERAL EMERGENCY AID TO REBUILD I-70 IN GLENWOOD CANYON AND DEVELOP SAFER ALTERNATE ROUTES

GLENWOOD SPRINGS – The Polis administration is seeking $116 million in aid through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief program to support the response to severe damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by multiple mudslides and large debris flows. As part of the request, the state is requesting $11.6 million, or 10% of the total request, be issued in an expedited process. The request was made by Governor Jared Polis and Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FHWA Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack, as well as a separate submission to the FHWA Colorado Division office. This follows the issuance of two Executive Orders from Governor Polis last week, as well as a letter from the Colorado congressional delegation on Saturday, August 7, 2021, stressing the urgency of this matter to the state.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Polis: Colorado COVID cases increase, 90% of them delta variant

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, as hospitalizations slowly keep rising in Colorado. Gov. Polis was joined by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera; Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Michelle Barnes, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Human Services; and Dean Williams, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections.
