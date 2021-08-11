Cancel
Wisconsin State

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction set for tonight at Wisconsin State Fair

By Amie Winters
WEAU-TV 13
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the big one starting at 7:00 p.m. this evening at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis—the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction. That’s when they sell the champion and reserve champion steers, hogs and lambs from the junior livestock show. The auction has been a tradition at the fair for about the past 45 years. In addition, the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation will also give out over 30 thousand dollars worth of scholarships to junior fair exhibitors. Before the animal auction the fair will host the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction that will feature champion meat products mostly from some of the processors in Western and Northwestern Wisconsin including Louie’s Finer Meats of Cumberland, Crescent Meats of Cadott, Ray’s Market in Colby and Geiss Meat Service of Merrill.

