Volunteers to clean West Virginia’s Kanawha River next month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers will scour the Kanawha River next month for the annual cleanup in West Virginia.

The Great Kanawha River Cleanup sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine program will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18.

Volunteers will work at Winfield Beach, the South Charleston boat ramp and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris, the department said in a news release. Other sites may be added.

Last year’s cleanup was canceled due to COVID-19, but in 2019 there were 133 volunteers who spent a total of 290 hours removing 3 1/2 tons of litter and 361 tires from six sites along the Kanawha River and its tributaries, the release said.

Anyone wanting to volunteer should register with the department so adequate supplies are available. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled off. Volunteers will receive T-shirts.

To volunteer or suggest a cleanup location, contact Make It Shine coordinator Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or at (800) 322-5530.