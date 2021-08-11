Remember the Main: Art cinema closes in Royal Oak, joining long line of single screen theaters

They say nobody builds statues of critics. I suppose the same goes for exhibitors and distributors and all the folks working behind the scenes to find films of interest and put them in front of you. The late Donald S. Rugoff — or “Mr. Rugoff” as he was known to his employees — owned and operated a cluster of cinemas on New York City’s tony Upper East Side during the 1960s and early ‘70s that pretty much invented the template for what we know today as art house moviegoing. A man of terrible manners, impeccable taste and unparalleled promotional savvy, Rugoff figured out how to sell an entire generation of uptown sophisticates on difficult foreign language pictures and scrappy American indies, turning art films into bona fide cultural events. He changed the way movies are marketed and made, and I’d never heard of him until last week. Rugoff died penniless in 1989, rumored to be buried in a pauper’s grave on Martha’s Vineyard, a figure forgotten by film history. Until now.