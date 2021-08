The Sarajevo Film Festival returns to its live, famously vibrant format this week after last year’s shift online due to the pandemic. “It was a necessary but pragmatic decision that we’ve learned a lot from,” says Mirsad Purivatra who has been the director of south-eastern Europe’s biggest film event since founding the festival in 1995. “A lot of things can be done online, especially parts of the industry and training, but our goal is to bring films and audiences back to cinemas, and connect them with filmmakers and actors, people who really need this contact and exchange of opinions.”