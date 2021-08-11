Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Acclaimed accounting expert named interim dean of WVU Tech’s College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences

By Gailyn Markham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4nyx_0bOQ58AX00

A well-known leader and widely respected faculty member within the West Virginia University system has been appointed as an interim dean of the WVU Institute of Technology College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences.

“We are so happy to have Dr. Fleming at WVU Tech,” Long said. “His experience and expertise will be critical assets to our team and to our campus. He has a passion for serving students and preparing them for their careers, and that’s what we’re all about here at WVU Tech.”

Fleming most recently served as an associate professor of accounting in the John Chambers College of Business and Economics and as Senior Director for the Center for Executive Education at WVU. His appointment at WVU Tech will begin Sept. 1.

Fleming will continue to engage with projects on the WVU’s Morgantown campus and will pursue opportunities for strategic alignment among both campuses.

Long sees value in supporting those pursuits.

“Dr. Fleming’s connections to industry, higher education leaders and our colleagues in Morgantown will help us continue to expand opportunities for our students and our campus,” she said.

Fleming’s experience includes instructing courses in finance, operations management, auditing, advanced accounting and accounting theory. Prior to academic life, Fleming’s work experience ran the gamut of accounting and operational positions both domestically and internationally with both public and private firms.

Fleming’s current research interests are behavioral in nature and examine corporate governance with an emphasis on executive compensation, group decision making and ethics.

Fleming is looking forward to this new opportunity.

“I am proud and honored to be joining the WVU Tech family and team, and I am delighted to be working with the faculty, staff, students and alumni of this excellent institution. WVU Tech continues to be a gem in our great state and in our higher education community. I am excited to be a part of an such an academic and economic contributor for West Virginia,” he said.

