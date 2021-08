Coach of the Year: The builders of the teams. While Moon’s team has a firm hold on the league again this year, there have been some creative and hardworking minds working behind the scenes, making teams greater than ever expected. Take for example Rush, former Head Coach of the Paris Eternal; who traveled to Dallas with dour of his players, and combined them with new Dallas acquisitions to form the biggest underdog team the Overwatch League has seen so far. If Dallas has seemed to fall off to you, then maybe look to Rui, the coach of the Chengdu Hunters. He is the same man who coached the 0-40 2018 Shanghai Dragons for most of their season.