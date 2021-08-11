Cancel
West Virginia State Fair starts 10-day run on Thursday

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Fair opens this week after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fair officials, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, recommend that visitors wear masks when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Some buildings may have capacity limits and mask mandates. Increased sanitization efforts will be implemented across the property, the fair said in a news release.

“While we can’t wait to get back to business, we ask that all fairgoers please be courteous of one-another while attending our event,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “We know that COVID-19 is still a very valid concern and we want everyone to be safe while visiting the State Fair.”

Nelly opens the concert series on Thursday. Fireworks are planned for Saturday and again on Aug. 21. Free entertainment and demonstrations are lined up, along with livestock exhibits and shows daily.

