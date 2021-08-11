Cancel
Loveland, CO

New From Nashville Featuring Ben Gallaher

By Matt Sparx
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 8 days ago
Join New Country 99.1 Tuesday, August 17 at 5 pm at Boot Grill in Loveland at 4164 Clydesdale Parkway for New From Nashville as we welcome Ben Gallaher to Northern Colorado. Ben Gallaher has been described as a triple threat as he is a singer, songwriter, and guitar player. Gallaher has recently signed to Quartz Hill Records and his five-song EP titled Every Small Town is out now. The self-titled track off of the EP, Every Small Town, has over one million views on YouTube.

New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
