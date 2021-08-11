Cancel
Hugh Jackman: “Nothing in My Inbox From Kevin Feige” About Wolverine

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a month ago, Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, Logan, X-Men) posted a piece of Wolverine fan art to his official social media, accidentally “breaking the internet” in the process. The Australian actor has become synonymous with the role of Wolverine/Logan in 20th Century Studios X-Men franchise. Now...

insidethemagic.net

