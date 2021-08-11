Cancel
Scranton, PA

AFT President to Attend Scranton ‘Back to School for All’ Events

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, Pa. – Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will attend the events as part of a nationwide “Back to School for All” initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction thishttps://www.sft1147.org/ fall. Each Scranton event features book giveaways, free food and drink, and arts and crafts. Hometown Health Care of NEPA will also administer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to residents age 12 and up.

