Enjoy Thrilling Rides, Demolition Derbies and More at the 10-Day Skowhegan State Fair

If you want to be one of the first to see the sunrise on the mainland of the United States, you need to take a trip to Lubec, Maine. 100 years ago, this little coastal town had about 3300 residents but today is less than half that number with just 1300. The look of Lubec is probably what most people think of who have never been to Maine, despite Maine having so much to offer away from the coast as well. There's no denying the quaint, beauty of town though.