Emerging Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed during a drive-by in August 2020 just months after his diss track "Dead B***hes." The late King Von originally claimed he and FBG were not at a bad place at the time of his death despite their public, past beef, revealing that the two were "talking bout bringing everybody together as a whole n changing da community for the better," even though FBG Duck dissed his own "dead homies and family."